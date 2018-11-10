Turkish authorities have shared the recordings related to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi with other countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United States, the United Kingdom and France, Turkey's president said Saturday.

Although they had claimed he had left the building alive, Saudi authorities later acknowledged that Khashoggi, 60, was "accidentally" killed in what they said was a fight inside the Middle Eastern kingdom's consulate in Istanbul after he entered it on Oct. 2 to collect some paperwork needed to get married.