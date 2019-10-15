Turkish-backed Syrian fighters passing with their heavy armed vehicle under the Turkish flag as they are on the way to Northern Syria for a military operation in Kurdish areas, near the Syrian border, in Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

¡Turkish military vehicles carrying tanks are on the way to Northern Syria for a military operation in Kurdish areas, near the Syrian border, near Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A woman walks while Turkish military vehicles carrying tanks are on the way to Northern Syria for a military operation in Kurdish areas, near the Syrian border, near Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A child stand while Turkish military vehicles carrying tanks are on the way to Northern Syria for a military operation in Kurdish areas, near the Syrian border, near Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Turkish-backed Syrian fighters passing with their heavy armed vehicle as they are on the way to Northern Syria for a military operation in Kurdish areas, near the Syrian border, in Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Turkish-backed Syrian fighters shout slogans and passing with their heavy armed vehicle under the Turkish flag as they are on the way to Northern Syria for a military operation in Kurdish areas, near the Syrian border, in Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Turkey's president on Monday said Russia had reacted positively to Ankara's plans to enter the Syrian cities of Kobane and Manbij as part of an ongoing military incursion to push Kurdish forces away from the border area.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish forces will continue their land and air campaign into northern Syria despite a recent deal reached Sunday between Kurdish authorities in the region and Damascus, which has seen the deployment of regime troops to the area to push back the Turkish offensive.