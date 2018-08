Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaking during a Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Symposium in Ankara, Turkey, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/TURKISH PRESIDENT PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT

Turkey's President on Tuesday warned that his country would boycott electronic goods from the United States amid growing diplomatic tensions between Ankara and Washington.

Earlier this month, the US government imposed sanctions on Turkey's justice and interior ministers and doubled tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.