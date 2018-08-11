Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned the United States on Saturday that it risked losing a "strategic partner" due to demands made by the US government that Turkey release an American pastor who was arrested on terrorism charges.

"We only bow before God. It is wrong to try to punish Turkey for a priest who is here. I am addressing the US once again: it is a pity that you chose a pastor over your strategic partner in NATO. We will only do what justice demands," Erdogan said during a rally in the northern province of Ordu.