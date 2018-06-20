A general view of a camel caravan carrying bags of salt in the Afar region, near the border with Eritrea, northern Ethiopia, May 8, 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL TSEGAYE

A file photo of Isaias Afwerki, President of Eritrea, during a meeting with then-United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (unseen) at the UN headquarters in New York, USA, Sept. 21, 2011. EFE-EPA FILE/TIM CLARY/POOL

A general view over the Danakil Depression in the Afar region near the border with Eritrea, northern Ethiopia, May 9, 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL TSEGAYE

Eritrea's president on Wednesday announced that his country was set to send a diplomatic delegation to its neighbor Ethiopia, from which it seceded 25 years ago and with which it maintains a complex border dispute, in order to begin normalizing relations between the two Horn of Africa nations.

Isaias Afwerki, who has been in power since Eritrea gained its independence in 1993, said the mission would travel to Addis Ababa to evaluate the situation on the ground after Ethiopia recently said that it would fully comply with the 2000 Algiers Agreement's delimitation of borders, which it had so far rejected.