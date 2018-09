Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (C) receiving Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki (L) and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (R) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAUDI PRESS AGENCY

The leaders of Eritrea and Ethiopia on Sunday signed a historic peace agreement at a ceremony in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, official Saudi media stated.

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed signed the accord in the latest move in the ongoing diplomatic détente taking place this year after Ethiopia's reformist prime minister took office in April.