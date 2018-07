Ethiopian traditional performers prepare to welcome the president of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki, at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

The president of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki (3-R), and the prime minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed (2-R), stand in front of their national flags upon Afwerki's arrival at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

The president of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki, concluded the first day of his three-day visit to Ethiopia on Saturday, meant to strengthen the peace agreement that was signed by the two nations.

"We are no longer people of two countries. We are one," the Eritrean president said during a luncheon organized in his honor by the Ethiopian government, as was broadcast on the Fana television network.