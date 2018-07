People attend a celebrational event for Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki at Millennium Hall in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Jul. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL GETACHEW

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (C) addresses a crowd at an celebrational event for at Millennium Hall in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Jul. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL GETACHEW

Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki (L) and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (2-L) greet the crowds as they arrive for an celebrational event for at Millennium Hall in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Jul. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL GETACHEW

The president of Eritrea on Monday reopened his country's embassy in neighbouring Ethiopia after the two East African nations signed a joint declaration to officially end a conflict which lasted almost two decades.

On Jul. 9, Isaias Afwerki and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed agreed to settle border disputes, resume flights, begin joint efforts to develop Eritrean ports and open embassies in their respective capitals.