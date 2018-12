President of Eritrea Isaias Afwerki (C), accompanied by Somalia's president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo (L), is greeted upon his arrival at the Aden Abdulle International airport in Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

Eritrea's president Thursday made his first official visit to Somalia in a bid to normalize relations between the two states following over a decade of hostility, as documented by an epa-efe photographer.

The two-day visit came after the two East African nations signed a peace agreement in July to restore diplomatic ties which had been cut for almost 15 years.