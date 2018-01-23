The Mayon volcano in eastern Philippines erupted again Tuesday and spewed gases and ash plumes as high as 5,000 meters into the sky, while the number of evacuated people rose to 37,000 given the possibility of stronger eruptions.
Tuesday's eruption, one of the most powerful since the volcano became active on Jan. 13, took place at 8:54 am and occurred because magma came into contact with underground water, Winchelle Sevilla, an expert at the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), told EFE.