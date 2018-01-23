Filipino villagers are seen inside a truck during a rescue operation following Mayon Volcano's renewed eruptions in the town of Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A view of the Mayon Volcano as it erupts anew in the town of Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Ash spews anew on the slope of the Mayon Volcano in the town of Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A view of the Mayon Volcano as it erupts anew in the town of Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A view of the Mayon Volcano as it erupts anew in the town of Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino villager looks on as the Mayon Volcano erupts anew in the town of Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino villager looks on from a military truck during a rescue operation following Mayon Volcano erupting, in the town of Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Mayon volcano in eastern Philippines erupted again Tuesday and spewed gases and ash plumes as high as 5,000 meters into the sky, while the number of evacuated people rose to 37,000 given the possibility of stronger eruptions.

Tuesday's eruption, one of the most powerful since the volcano became active on Jan. 13, took place at 8:54 am and occurred because magma came into contact with underground water, Winchelle Sevilla, an expert at the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), told EFE.