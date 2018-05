A handout photo made available by the US Geological Survey (USGS) shows a fissure on the west flank and the collapsed crater of Pu'u 'O'o, in the eastern Rift Zone of the Kilauea volcano, near Pahoa, Hawaii, United States, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS

A handout photo made available by the US Geological Survey (USGS) shows a fissure producing Lava in Leilani Estates after eruptions began on Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone near Pahoa, Hawaii, United States, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS

The eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continued Friday after it momentarily stopped the previous day, prompting an evacuation order affecting 1,700 people.

Local authorities opened a shelter at a community center for the evacuees, while the state government declared an emergency, allowing the use of disaster funds to improve relief operations, Gov. David Ige said on Twitter.