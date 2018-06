A handout photo made available by the US National Guard on 15 June 2018 shows lava flow from Kilauea volcano in Pahoa, viewed from cinder road near the southern coast of Hawaii Island, Hawaii, USA, Jun. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/TECH. SGT. ANDREW JACKSON/US AIR NATIONAL GUARD HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The eruption of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, United States, which began spitting lava more than a month ago, caused a 5.2-magnitude quake on Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake occured at 02.34 GMT at a very shallow depth of 1,100 meters (3,609 feet) and its epicenter was located five kilometers from the Kilauea volcano on the largest island of the Hawaii archipelago.