A bulldozer dismantles structures outside a mosque during the demolition drive of illegal structures in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, India 20 April 2022. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian police personnel detained the members of Campus Front of India during a protest against the demolition drive of illegal structures in Delhi, Bangalore, India, 21 April 2022. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

India is again in the throes of escalating communal tension, with riots between the Hindu majority and the Muslim minority during religious celebrations, after a contentious ban on the Islamic veil in schools and controversy over mosque loudspeakers.

Human rights organizations like Amnesty International (AI) have denounced the growing discrimination against Indian Muslims under the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.