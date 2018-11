Displaced Yemenis line up to register at a displacement center after fleeing home in war-torn Hodeidah, in Sana'a, Yemen, 14 November 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A displaced Yemeni, Taher Mohammed Ibrahim, 30, waits to be allowed to register at a displacement center after fleeing home in war-torn Hodeidah, in Sana'a, Yemen, 14 November 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Displaced Yemeni children wait for their parents gathering to register at a displacement center after fleeing home in war-torn Hodeidah, in Sana'a, Yemen, 17 November 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni volunteer, Khaled Saif, stands for an interview as he helps IDPs to register at an evacuation center after fleeing homes in war-torn Hodeidah, in Sana'a, Yemen, 14 November 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Displaced Yemenis line up to register at a displacement center after fleeing home in war-torn Hodeidah, in Sana'a, Yemen, 14 November 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A displaced Yemeni child waits for her father lining up to register at a displacement center after fleeing home in war-torn Hodeidah, in Sana'a, Yemen, 17 November 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Hundreds of Hodeidah residents have been arriving in the Yemeni capital on a daily basis in a bid to flee an escalation in fighting in the western port city, a volunteer who helps internally displaced people to register in Sana'a has told epa-efe.

Khaled Saif, who helps IDPs register at an evacuation center after they have fled their homes, said over 45,000 people from Hodeidah had come to the capital in the past two weeks.