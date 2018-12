Aircraft and warships take part in the International Fleet Review in the sea of Seogwipo, off the island of Jeju, South Korea, Oct.11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Japan's foreign minister hopes the facts surrounding a South Korean naval ship which it says locked its weapons-control radar on a Japanese patrol aircraft will be established through bilateral efforts, state broadcaster NHK reported Tuesday.

Taro Kono made the comment after a Monday meeting between officials from the foreign ministries of the two countries in Seoul.