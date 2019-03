People take part in the Estonian parliamentary election at a voting station in Parnu, Estonia, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA

Election official puts a stamp on an election paper during the Estonian parliamentary election at a voting station in Parnu, Estonia, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA

Polling stations opened in Estonia Sunday for parliamentary elections, in which right-wing populists are hoping to make gains.

A total of 880,690 people are eligible to vote in the country's eighth election since it gained independence from the Soviet Union almost 28 years ago, with 101 seats up for grabs.