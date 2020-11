A man crosses a flooded road in the Okonwas community on 04 November 2020 during the passage of Hurricane Eta through northern Nicaragua. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Two men walk along a flooded street in the Okonwas community on 04 November 2020 during the passage of Tropical Storm Eta through northern Nicaragua. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Hurricane Eta leaves a trail of destruction in the Caribbean of Nicaragua

Hurricane Eta left a trail of destruction in Nicaragua's impoverished and sparsely populated Caribbean region after making landfall as a Category 4 storm, government and independent sources said Wednesday.

There also have been reports of two deaths from the powerful hurricane - now a tropical storm over the northern part of the Central American country - although they have not been officially confirmed.