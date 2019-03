A file picture shows Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 (ET-AVM) at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, when it was first delivered to Ethiopia on Jul. 2, 2018. The same type of aircraft crashed in Ethiopia on Mar.10, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Ethiopian Airlines announced on Monday that it has grounded the entire fleet of Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets after one of the planes of the same model crashed shortly after taking off killing all 157 people onboard a day earlier.

In a statement, the carrier said that the cause of the accident was still not known but the decision to suspend flying such aircraft was taken as a precautionary measure.