Sahle-Work Zewde (C) poses for photographs with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (R) and her predecessor Mulatu Teshome (L) at the parliament where she was e elected as the president of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Sahle-Work Zewde arrives at the parliament to be elected as the president of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The Ethiopian parliament on Thursday elected the country's first female president, diplomat Sahle-Work Zewde.

Sahle-Work, who has served Ethiopia both as an ambassador and in various United Nations roles, took over from Mulato Teshome, who resigned on Wednesday without disclosing why he was leaving the post after being in office for five years.