A composite file image showing Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (R) in Aba Geda, Ethiopia, Nov. 2, 2017, and Isaias Afwerki (L), President of Eritrea dated Sept. 21, 2011 in New York, New York, USA. EPA/STR

The leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea on Monday signed a joint declaration agreeing to officially end hostilities between the two East African nations at a historic meeting in the Eritrean capital Asmara, Eritrea's information minister announced on Twitter.

On Sunday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki held their first high-level diplomatic encounter in decades, and agreed to settle border disputes, resume flights, begin joint efforts to develop Eritrean ports and open embassies in their respective capitals.