The leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea on Monday signed a joint declaration agreeing to officially end hostilities between the two East African nations at a historic meeting in the Eritrean capital Asmara, Eritrea's information minister announced on Twitter.
On Sunday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki held their first high-level diplomatic encounter in decades, and agreed to settle border disputes, resume flights, begin joint efforts to develop Eritrean ports and open embassies in their respective capitals.