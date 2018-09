Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (L) and Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki (R) attend the re-opening of the Eritrean embassy in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in a brief ceremony July 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

The leaders of Eritrea and Ethiopia on Tuesday officially reopened crossing points at their shared border for the first time in almost two decades, senior officials from the two countries announced.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki met at Burre in the northwest corner of Eritrea, as part of the ongoing diplomatic détente taking place this year after Ethiopia's reformist prime minister took office in April.