A handout provided by the Norwegian Refugee Council shows an Ethiopian mother carrying her child in Gedeo region, Ethiopia, on Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/NRC/ Nashon Tado

Ethiopia has the world's highest number of internally displaced people fleeing their homes due to violence, with almost 1.4 million Ethiopians displaced inside the country in the first half of 2018 alone, according to a new report released by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre on Wednesday.

Humanitarian agencies are struggling to secure food, water and health services for people in overcrowded communal shelters, a situation aggravated by the current rainy season, the IDMC, which is part of the Norwegian Refugee Council, added.