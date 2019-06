(FILE) Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attends the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in Beijing, China, 27 April 2019. EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREM / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT *** Local Caption *** 55151860

(FILE) The then leader of the 'Oromo Peoples Democratic Organization' (OPDO), now Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed looks on during a news conference in Aba Geda, Ethiopia, 02 November 2017. EPA/STR *** Local Caption *** 54227948

The chief of staff of the Ethiopian army was shot dead by his own bodyguard during a coup attempt, the prime minister's office said on Sunday.

General Seare Mekonnen and another military chief, General Gezai Abera, were shot and killed by Seare’s security in the capital Addis Ababa on Saturday night, according to a statement from prime minister Abiy Ahmed.