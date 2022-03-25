The rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front, which has been fighting Ethiopian government forces since November 2020, committed to a ceasefire on Friday.
Um Rakuba (Sudan), 01/12/2020.- Ethiopian refugees from Tigray region wait to receive aid at the Um Rakuba refugee camp, the same camp that hosted Ethiopian refugees during the famine in the 1980s, some 80 kilometers from the Ethiopian-Sudan border in Sudan, 30 November 2020 (issued 02 December 2020). According to World Food Programme on 02 December, about 12,000 Ethiopian refugees from Tigray are accomodated in the Um Rakuba camp as over 40,000 Ethiopian refugees fleed to Sudan since the start of fights in the northern Tigray region of Ethiopia. Ethiopia's military intervention comes after Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces allegedly attacked an army base on 03 November 2020 sparking weeks of unrest. According to reports on 02 December 2020, UN reached an agreement with Ethiopian government to provide aid for the Tigray region of Ethiopia. (Atentado, Etiopía) EFE/EPA/ALA KHEIR
Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), 04/12/2021.- Ethiopians attend a rally held to protest against the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 05 December 2021. Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abebe said Tigrayans living in the capital should condemn the TPLF. A nationwide state of emergency is still in place in Ethiopia following advances south through the Amhara region towards the capital city Addis Ababa by the TPLF. (Protestas, Etiopía) EFE/EPA/STR
Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), 30/11/2020.- Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks during a question and answer session in parliament, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia 30 November 2020. Ethiopia'Äôs military intervention in the northern Tigray region comes after Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces allegedly attacked an army base on 03 November 2020 sparking weeks of unrest with over 40,000 refugees fleeing to Sudan. (Atentado, Etiopía) EFE/EPA/STR