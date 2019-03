Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 (ET-AVM), the same aircraft that crashed in Ethiopia on Mar. 10, 2019, is seen at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, when it was first delivered to Ethiopia on July 2, 2018 EPA-EFE FILE/STR

A Djiboutian national Liban Daher (C), looks on at his phone as he waits for details of his loved one that was on board the flight Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, Kenya, Mar. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

A Djiboutian national Hiba (L) is comforted by a relative as she waits for details of her loved one that was on board the flight Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, Kenya, Mar. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

All 157 people aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight on route to Nairobi from Addis Ababa that crashed early Sunday have died, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed.

The spokesperson told Ethiopian state television EBC that people from 33 nationalities were on board flight ET 302, which crashed near the town of Bishoftu, 45 kilometers (27 miles) southeast of the Ethiopian capital.