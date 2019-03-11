An Ethiopian Airlines jet crashed minutes after departing Addis Ababa, killing all 157 aboard - including eight Americans and 18 Canadians - and raising new questions for Boeing Co. in the wake of the second deadly disaster involving its new 737 MAX model in recent months, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to EFE on Monday.

The jetliner's pilot reported an unspecified problem with the plane shortly after taking off on Sunday and asked to return to the Ethiopian capital's Bole International Airport. Six minutes after departure, communication was lost, and the plane plunged to the ground near Bishoftu, just south of Addis Ababa.