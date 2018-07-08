The Ethiopian prime minister and the Eritrean president on Sunday embraced each other in a gesture of goodwill to mark the onset of a historic summit that many hope will offer a breakthrough on a decades-long border dispute.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was welcomed to Asmara International Airport in person by President Isaias Afwerki, the first such high-level diplomatic encounter between the nations since the brutal Eritrean-Ethiopian War (1998-2000) that in the space of just two years left hundreds of thousands dead on both sides.