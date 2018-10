Ethiopia's new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed smiles at the parliament as he attends the swearing-in ceremony in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 02 April 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Ethipian honor guards wait for arrival of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (not seen) at the airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 11 October 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

The Ethiopian government on Monday said in a statement that a peace agreement with a Somali armed rebel group had been penned in the Eritrean city of Asmara.

The leader of The Ogaden National Liberation Front, an armed separatist group that fights for the right to self-determination for Somalis in the Somali Region of Ethiopia, met with Workneh Gebeyehu, the Ethiopian Minister for Foreign Affairs, late Sunday to sign and flesh out a peace deal between the two parties.