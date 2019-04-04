Pieces of the wreckage of an Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft are piled at the crash site near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

Air accident investigators faulted a flight control feature on a Boeing Co. 737 MAX flown by Ethiopia Airlines that crashed in March, raising pressure on Boeing to fix the problem, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Thursday.

Ethiopian authorities, in a preliminary crash probe said the crew followed approved emergency procedures but couldn't save the plane. They said Boeing should review the plane's flight-control system and authorities should validate the changes before allowing the global MAX fleet, which was grounded after the crash, to return to service.