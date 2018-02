Hailemariam Desalegn, the prime minister of Ethiopia, arrives at the fourth EU-Africa Summit of Heads of States at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 3, 2014 EPA-EFE FILE/JULIEN WARNAND

The Ethiopian prime minister on Thursday announced in a televised address that he was stepping down from his ministerial role, as well as the presidency of the governing party, amid widespread protests.

Hailemariam Desalegn, the outgoing leader of the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front, took control of the country in Aug. 2012, when he succeeded Meles Zenawi, who had died after 12 years in office.