Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour (L) and Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry (R) give a press conference after their meeting, at Tahrir Palace, in Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KHALED ELFIQI

The three countries involved in a dispute over the construction of a dam failed to reach an agreement in Khartoum, the Sudanese foreign minister said Friday.

Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia's foreign ministers and ministers of irrigation and water resources attended the meeting held in Khartoum to discuss the obstacles they faced regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.