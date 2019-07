An acacia tree provides shelter for a group of over 350 pastoralists from 60 tribes and 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East that met in the bush 600kms south of the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, Monday, July 17, 2006. EPA-EFE/STEPHEN MORRISON

Ethiopia's roughly 91 million inhabitants planted 353.6 million trees in the space of 12 hours on Monday, setting a new world record as part of a campaign to revert deforestation caused by climate change.

The final tally, pending verification by independent experts, was announced on Twitter by the minister of Innovation and Technology, Getahun Mekuria.