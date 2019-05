The MP of Future Forward Party Nattapon Seubsakwong (C) talks to a reporter during an interview at the party's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

The MP of Future Forward Party Nattapon Seubsakwong poses for a photograph after an interview at the party's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

The MP of Future Forward Party Nattapon Seubsakwong talks to a reporter during an interview at the party's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A representative of the Hmong ethnic group on Friday took possession of his seat during the opening session of Thailand's lower house of parliament, marking a historic milestone for a country in which ethnic minorities have always lacked representation and often, fundamental rights.

Nattapon Seubsakwong, a 53-year-old father of four, ran on the ticket of the emerging progressive Anakot Mai ("Future Forward") party in the Mar. 24 elections, the first held since the 2014 coup d'etat.