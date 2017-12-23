The European Union's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Federica Mogherini, during a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Dec. 19, 2017. EFE-EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

The European Union views the new sanctions imposed on North Korea by the United Nations Security Council as proof of the international community's unity in countering the threat posed by the Asian nation's nuclear and ballistic weapons programs, a spokesperson for the bloc's diplomatic service said on Saturday.

In a statement, Maja Kocijancic _ the EU's spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, European neighborhood policy and enlargement negotiations _ underscored the importance of the UNSC's restrictive measures to send a message to the North Korean authorities.