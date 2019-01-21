The European Union on Monday added two suspected Russian intelligence officers accused of using a military-grade nerve agent to poison a former Russian spy and his daughter in the United Kingdom last year to its economic sanctions list.

The two suspects, who went by the names Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov – allegedly aliases for high-ranking intelligence officers Alexander Mishkin and Anatoliy Chepiga – were blamed by the British government for smuggling Novichok into the UK and using it in attempted assassination of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the sleepy southern English city of Salisbury in Mar. 2018.