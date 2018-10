European flags hang at half-masts at the European Commission headquarters following the serious flooding that struck the Spanish Balearic Islands, in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Union has Monday adopted measures allowing it to impose stricter sanctions in response to chemical weapons usage.

The European Council, which brings together the EU heads of state and government, said it would help its bid to curb the proliferation of chemical weapons.