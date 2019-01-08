Dutch minister of foreign affairs Stef Blok talks to journalists in the parliament in The Hague, The Netherlands, Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/BART MAAT

The European Union on Tuesday imposed its first sanctions against Iran since the nuclear accord was implemented three years ago, as European diplomats warned their Iranian counterparts the bloc wouldn't tolerate further alleged Iranian attacks and assassinations in Europe, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The sanctions, which add two Iranian individuals and a unit of the Iranian intelligence services to the bloc's terror list, follow alleged plots against Iranian opposition figures in Denmark and France. The targets' assets will be frozen and other restrictions put in place.