Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (L) and Margot Wallstrom, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden (R) at the start of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs Edgars Rinkevics (L) and German European foreign Minister Heiko Maas (R) at the start of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini speaks to media as she arrives for the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

The foreign ministers of the European Union on Monday greenlighted free trade and investment protection agreements with Singapore, which would be signed on the sidelines of the Asia-Europe Meeting in Brussels at the end of the week.

The EU and Singapore began negotiations in 2010 and concluded them in 2014 but the signing was delayed due to the European Commission's decision to request the European Court of Justice for its opinion on the pact.