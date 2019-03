The presidents of the European Council, Donald Tusk (R), and the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, hold a press conference in Brussels on Thursday, March 21. EFE-EPA/Olivier Hoslet

UK Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at a press conference in Brussels on Thursday, March 21. EFE-EPA/Stephanie Lecocq

European Council President Donald Tusk said here Thursday that the leaders of the 27 remaining European Union member-states have offered the United Kingdom an extension on the implementation of the UK's exit from the bloc under Article 50.

"EU27 unanimously agrees on its response to UK's requests. I will now meet PM," Tusk wrote on Twitter, referring to British Prime Minister Theresa May.