South Korean protesters shout slogans and hold up banners during a rally against the joint South Korea-US Air-force exercises, in front of the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

North Korean cheerleaders wave North Korean flags during a pre-ceremony leading to the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang county, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/VASSIL DONEV

The Council of the European Union on Monday said it was aligning sanctions against North Korea in line with the latest United Nations resolution.

The restrictions, spearheaded by the United States and backed unanimously by the UN Security Council _ including China and Russia _ were imposed in Dec. 2017 in response to North Korea’s launch of a ballistic missile it said was capable of striking anywhere within the USA.