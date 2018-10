File image shows EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini and EU commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management Christos Stylianides (R) during a weekly college meeting of the European commission in Brussels, Belgium, Sep 19, 2018. The EC allocated on Oct 4, 2018, an additional 20 million euros ($23 million) in an emergency aid package to Afghanistan. EPA-EFE (FILE)/OLIVIER HOSLET

File image shows Commissioner for Humanitarian aid and Crisis management Christos Stylianides at the EU Commission in Brussels, Belgium, Apr 24, 2018.The European Commission allocated on Oct 4, 2018, an additional 20 million euros ($23 million) in an emergency aid package to Afghanistan. EPA-EFE (FILE) /STEPHANIE LECOCQ

File image shows Afghan girls carries cans of drinking water in Kabul, Afganistan, May 13 2007.The European Commission allocated on Oct 4, 2018, an additional 20 million euros ($23 million) in an emergency aid package to AfghanistanEFE- EPA (FILE)/SYED JAN SABAWOON

The European Commission allocated on Thursday an additional 20 million euros ($23 million) in an emergency aid package to Afghanistan designed to support local communities affected by the protracted drought ravaging the country, as well as assist civilian war casualties and displaced refugees.

This latest aid package brings the EU's total humanitarian aid for Afghanistan up to 47 million euros, as the humanitarian situation in the war-torn country shows little sign of improvement.