EU commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management Christos Stylianides gives a press briefing on the on 'rescEU' initiative, in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

A worker from the World Health Organization (WHO) administers Ebola vaccination during the launch of an experimental vaccine in Mbandaka, north-western Democratic Republic of the Congo, May,21, 2018 (issued May, 22 2018). EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

People buy food from vendors in Mbandaka, north-western Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 22, 2018 (issued May 23, 2018). EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

The European Union has allocated an additional 7.2 million euros ($8.3 million) to intensify the fight against the Ebola virus which was on the rise in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the European Commission said Monday.

The EU had already invested 5.63 million euros in the struggle to control the Ebola outbreak in the DRC, bringing the total EU response package to 12.83 million euros.