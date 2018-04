European Union Ambassador to Myanmar Kristian Schmidt (R) talks with a reporter during the trial of two detained Reuters journalists at a courthouse in Yangon, Myanmar, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Burmese volunteers who lost their legs when they stepped on landmines making artificial legs in the disabled rehabilitation centre of the Mae Tao clinic at the Thai-Myanmar border city of Mae Sot, Tak province, Thailand, Sept. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YUNGRIT

The Ambassador of the European Union to Myanmar on Wednesday urged the southeast Asian country to take urgent action against landmines and sign the Ottawa Treaty.

Nine of Myanmar's 14 states were "heavily contaminated" with antipersonnel mines and other remnants of war, Kristian Schmidt said on International Mine Awareness Day.