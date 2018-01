A 'Closed' sign and support messages hang on the door of the Causeway Bay Books store in Hong Kong, China, Feb. 05, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Photographs of the missing bookstore shareholders Gui Minhai, (L), and Lee Bo, are taped to barriers outside the China Liaison Office during a protest in Hong Kong, China, Jan. 10, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

The European Union's ambassador to China said on Wednesday that he hoped China will soon release Swedish bookseller and activist Gui Minhai.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sweden's foreign minister had said that Stockholm took a very serious view of Gui's arrest, which was carried out on hazy grounds.