European Union ambassadors in Bangladesh on Thursday reiterated their concerns over the newly-enacted Digital Security Act, which they fear could lead to a restriction of press freedoms in the south Asian country.

In a unanimous vote last week, the Bangladeshi parliament approved the act, which kept the provision of life imprisonment for revealing state secrets and imposes prison terms for the distribution of anti-state propaganda.