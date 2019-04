(L-R) Zhang Jianhua, China's Minister of Energy, China's Minister of State Administration of Market Regulation Zhang Mao, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager and The European Commissioner for climate action and energy Miguel Arias Canete after a signature ceremony between EU and China at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 09 April 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

EU and China in 'breakthrough' trade talks on World Trade Organization reform

The European Union and China have strengthened their relationship in “breakthrough” trade talks at a summit on Tuesday and committed to reforms World Trade Organization reforms.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrived at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels and met with the presidents of the European Council and Commission, Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker.