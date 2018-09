Rescuers continue to work during rescue and retrieval operations for landslide victims caused by Typhoon Mangkhut in Ucab village, Itogon town, Benguet Province, Philippines, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino villagers carry the body of their grandfather, one of the victims buried in a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut, in Ucab village, Itogon town, Benguet Province, Philippines, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Rescuers continue their search for the victims after a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut in Ucab village, Itogon town, Benguet Province, Philippines, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The European Union announced an emergency aid package worth two million euros ($2.33 million) to help victims of typhoon Mangkhut in the Philippines, the European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

The funds will be given to humanitarian organizations already working in affected areas and "will address the most urgent needs of the communities stricken by the typhoon," it added.