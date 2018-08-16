A Filipino soldier inspects firearms during a ceremonial destruction of weapons confiscated from pro-Islamic State group siege in Marawi, inside a military camp in Taguig city, south of Manila, Philippines, Dec. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Manila, Aug 16 (efe-epa). The European Union Thursday announced €2 million in humanitarian aid to victims of violence in the conflict-prone Mindanao region in southern Philippines, home to several rebel groups and terrorist organizations.

Recent clashes between government forces and armed groups have displaced over 50,000 people since the beginning of July, while at least 500,000 people are currently in need of humanitarian assistance in the region, including more than 270,000 displaced people and some 100,000 out-of-school children, a statement by the Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines said.