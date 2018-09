A Rohingya refugee girl prepares food in a makeshift camp at the beach at the Myanmar-Bangladesh border near the town of Maungsaw, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Nov 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HEIN HTET

The European Union on Friday announced a $5.82 million humanitarian aid package for the Rohingya and other ethnic minority communities in Myanmar's Kachin, Rakhine, and Shan states, the Delegation of the European Union to Myanmar said in a statement.

"The EU is committed to helping vulnerable communities living across Myanmar, who have suffered due to the long-running conflicts in the country," Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, said.