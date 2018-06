Margarita Robles (L) and Portuguese Defense Minister Jose Alberto Azeredo Lopez (R) at the Foreign Affairs Council meeting with Defense Ministers, in Luxembourg, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

The European Union's largest military initiative, a mission dedicated to the fight against pirates in the Indian Ocean, is to be headquartered in Spain after Brexit, the Spanish defense minister confirmed Monday.

Operation Atalanta has spent 10 years countering Somali-based piracy and ensuring ships carrying humanitarian aid are protected but the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU means its headquarters need to be moved to a different member state.